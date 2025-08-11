US Bancorp DE Buys 1,673 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 803.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.3%

HUBG stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.