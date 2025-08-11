US Bancorp DE Buys 246 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $127.08 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $126.70 and a one year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.17.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

