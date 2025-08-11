US Bancorp DE Buys 2,608 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 301.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $109.43 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $180.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

