US Bancorp DE Buys 321 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE SSD opened at $181.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. This represents a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

