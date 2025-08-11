US Bancorp DE Buys 5,595 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

