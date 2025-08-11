US Bancorp DE Buys 9,463 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 173.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QFIN

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.