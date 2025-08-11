US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. Progress Software Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Krall acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $250,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,401. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

