US Bancorp DE Grows Position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,382,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,822,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 874,631 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 483,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,355,000 after buying an additional 318,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,979,000 after buying an additional 317,418 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

