US Bancorp DE Has $665,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 785.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AMG opened at $211.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average of $179.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $220.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.