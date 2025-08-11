US Bancorp DE Has $684,000 Stock Position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,251 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $6,842,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19,099.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. UBS Group started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

