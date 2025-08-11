US Bancorp DE Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,894,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,509,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 734,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 370,388 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,298,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 642,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,125,000 after buying an additional 295,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $324,817.02. This trade represents a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE MTDR opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. Matador Resources Company has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Matador Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.