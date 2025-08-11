US Bancorp DE Has $757,000 Stock Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carnival by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,638,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,116,000 after buying an additional 1,374,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Carnival by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,056,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,842,000 after buying an additional 2,593,046 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Carnival by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 7,043,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,536,000 after buying an additional 2,333,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carnival by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,987,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 146,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Carnival in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

