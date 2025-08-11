US Bancorp DE Has $782,000 Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $197,000.

ABG stock opened at $221.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.25.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

