US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baidu were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 246,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

