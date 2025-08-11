US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,129 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GitLab were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 447.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 114.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 107,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,255. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,288,223 in the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

GitLab Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.20 and a beta of 0.73. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

