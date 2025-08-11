US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,503,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after buying an additional 82,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after buying an additional 160,784 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 738,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 172,530 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 737,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 105,995 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $44.18 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.83%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.