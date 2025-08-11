US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 294.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Samsara were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Samsara by 1,881.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Samsara by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 2,635,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,489 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Samsara by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,082,000 after purchasing an additional 952,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $27,828,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $33.74 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $6,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,240. The trade was a 67.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,926,739 shares of company stock worth $119,969,024. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

