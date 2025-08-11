US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,144,000 after buying an additional 418,693 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,086,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 375,736 shares in the last quarter. XN LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. XN LP now owns 1,907,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,273,000 after buying an additional 70,359 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,262.12. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,972 shares of company stock worth $262,339 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.