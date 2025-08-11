US Bancorp DE Sells 1,196 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ExlService were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $52,852,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 25.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,671,000 after purchasing an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 393,439 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $11,413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $42.20 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.