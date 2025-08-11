US Bancorp DE Sells 150 Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Loews were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Loews alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Loews by 10,114.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after buying an additional 665,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Loews by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,549,000 after buying an additional 207,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Loews by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 179,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Loews by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 384,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $11,633,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $94.62.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.