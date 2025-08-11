US Bancorp DE Sells 503 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,541,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRBG opened at $33.31 on Monday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,896,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

