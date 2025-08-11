US Bancorp DE Sells 58,966 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,609,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,827,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,613,000 after buying an additional 476,127 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 1,220,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,237,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,959,000 after buying an additional 167,331 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 285,935 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carlyle Group stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.24. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.94%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

