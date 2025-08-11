US Bancorp DE Sells 591 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.4%

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.