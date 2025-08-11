Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 45.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 234.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 30.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,482,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 343,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at $25,930,170.20. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,300. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,324. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $52.79 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

