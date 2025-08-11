Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Buy

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 2.2%

BWFG opened at $39.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.28. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $81,404.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326.46. This represents a 38.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $46,585 and have sold 3,722 shares valued at $142,892. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

