Wall Street Zen Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Compugen Price Performance
CGEN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.61. Compugen has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.66.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Compugen had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
