Wall Street Zen Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.61. Compugen has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Compugen had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Compugen by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

