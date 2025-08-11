Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on WBD. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.
View Our Latest Research Report on WBD
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 8.0%
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810,191 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 246,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 301,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.