What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for SGMT Q2 Earnings?

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sagimet Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sagimet Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.23.

SGMT has been the subject of several other reports. Jones Trading upped their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

View Our Latest Report on Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.37. Sagimet Biosciences has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sagimet Biosciences

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel sold 65,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $597,814.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 689,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,161.86. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $75,569.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,936 shares in the company, valued at $976,325.68. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $771,805 in the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.