William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Xencor

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.89). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Xencor has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

In other news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,867.26. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,194 shares of company stock valued at $103,209 over the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Xencor by 25.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Xencor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Xencor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 82.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

