William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vital Farms in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

VITL opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.94. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83.

In other news, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,607.39. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $1,175,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,858,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,662,721.30. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 432,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,453.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,904,000 after buying an additional 415,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 3.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,106,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

