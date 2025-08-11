WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $18,167,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSFS. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

