XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

XOMA Royalty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.21 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. XOMA Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. XOMA Royalty had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Royalty will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XOMA Royalty news, CEO Owen Hughes sold 25,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $650,667.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,351.38. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 392,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,642,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,267,545 shares in the company, valued at $34,350,469.50. The trade was a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 168,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 129,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA Royalty

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

