XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 116.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 399,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, CFO Shane Hostetter bought 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,348.32. This represents a 8.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damian Gumpel bought 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,164.38. This represents a 12.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,672 shares of company stock valued at $251,573 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Stock Up 0.1%

CC stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. Chemours’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

