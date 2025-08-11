XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,680 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Anterix were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anterix by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX opened at $21.13 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $395.13 million, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. Anterix had a negative net margin of 188.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

