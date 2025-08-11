Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TRV Earnings

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $23.54 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.69.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $265.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.16 and its 200-day moving average is $258.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $208.63 and a twelve month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

