Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 213.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zai Lab by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zai Lab by 8,090.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In related news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $96,647.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,874.52. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $249,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 536,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,171.26. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,535. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

Zai Lab Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.66 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

