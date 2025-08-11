Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 15,140 CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 699.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. CorMedix Inc has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $771.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4830.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on CorMedix from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CorMedix

CorMedix Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.