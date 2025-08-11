Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 119.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 19.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $461.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. Arvinas’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $74.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

