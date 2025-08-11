Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $115,000 Holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1,524.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $17.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.94.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

