Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,513 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Bioventus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159,980 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Bioventus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

BVS opened at $6.92 on Monday. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Bioventus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

