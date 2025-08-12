11,315 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.51 million, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 0.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is -154.84%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

