1,223 Shares in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the first quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Primo Brands Price Performance

PRMB stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -363.64%.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

