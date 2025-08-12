136,176 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 136,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Ambev by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,639,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 46.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ambev by 13.3% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 4,058,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 475,419 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

