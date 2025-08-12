3,655 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Thor Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,497,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

