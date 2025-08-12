9,668 Shares in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 87,368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in FMC by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 560.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. FMC Corporation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.00%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

