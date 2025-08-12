ADENTRA FY2025 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2025

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ADENTRA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADE. Desjardins upgraded ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark upgraded ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

