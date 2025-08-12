Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $48.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.5319.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.04%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.