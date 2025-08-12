Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

