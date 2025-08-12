Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $124,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $74.64 and a 1-year high of $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.