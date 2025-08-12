Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.5625.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,113.80. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,042,899 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,562.56. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,610,753 shares of company stock worth $268,576,157. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

